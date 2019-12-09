On Ronelle’s Radar: Colder and windy Monday

We’ve got a lot of changes on the way as we start the new work week. A cold front is moving through right now and winds behind it have already turned stronger in Western Kansas.

Winds are also switching out of the northwest which will pull colder air into the area and keep highs from warming more than a few degrees. We’ll be stuck in the 30s and 40s all day long.

A rain/snow shower can’t be ruled out but the bigger weather story will be the colder and windy conditions. High pressure will quickly build in behind the disturbance and start to clear out skies from midday and on.

Winds could gust up to 40+ mph which has prompted a Wind Advisory for some Central Kansas counties through the morning.

It’ll also be a foggy morning for portions of Central and Eastern Kansas. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect through sunrise.

Winds will start to turn lighter during the evening and with less clouds around we’re in store for a colder night. Lows will fall into the teens and 20s.

After a cold morning, temperatures will start to improve Tuesday with highs reaching the 40s and 50s. There’s a slim chance of a flurry or sprinkle but most of us will stay dry under partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the work week will be sunny with highs in the 50s. Once we get into the weekend active weather will return. A sprinkle or rain shower is possible Saturday but it’s looking like there’s a better chance of some wintry changes by the end of the weekend with rain/snow and snow showers being possible.

Even though there’s still time for things to shift and change, it would be safe to start thinking about a plan B if you have big weekend plans. The chance of wintry weather will continue into next Monday.