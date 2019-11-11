On Ronelle’s Radar: Colder winds, a little snow Monday

After a beautiful weekend strong north winds are dragging much colder air into the area. There’s also some moisture for the cold air to work with.

Snow showers early this morning are around and north of I-70. A light wintry mix will also be around I-70 and south. Snow showers and colder air will keep tracking south and east through the day.

A wintry mix will be around South Central Kansas through mid morning before changing to some flurries or light snow showers. Drivers will need to be cautious as slick spots are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. Skies will start to clear out later in the afternoon and by the evening as high pressure builds back into the area.

Up to an inch of snow is possible in our northernmost counties with lesser amounts south.

Veterans Day activities that will be outside will also be impacted by strong winds and cold air. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 2pm, gusts have already been reaching 40 to 50+ mph.

Temperatures are still falling this morning and most of us will stay below freezing all day with bitter wind chills.

Winds will turn lighter after sundown but it’ll be a frigid night with lows in the low teens to single digits.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and winds will switch out of the south. It’ll still be chilly in Central Kansas but Western Kansas will warm into the 50s.

A weak disturbance will roll through Wednesday, bringing a sprinkle or two and another cool down Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for the latter half of the week. A chance of rain over the weekend isn’t looking too impressive so far.