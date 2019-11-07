On Ronelle’s Radar: Colder winds while clouds clear Thursday

Now that a cold front has moved through some fierce north winds are pumping colder air into Kansas. Wind chills are in the teens and some gusts have reached 40 to 45 mph.

The system continues to skirt the southern half of the area where some chilly sprinkles or a light wintry mix can’t be ruled out through the morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Harper county (OK) until noon, this is where a light icing is possible.

High pressure continues to sink south through the day and will clear out our skies. Northerly flow will bring highs all the way down into the 30s and 40s.

Everyone will be in the freezer tonight with lows falling into the 20s under clear skies.

Winds switch out of the south Friday and help highs rebound into the 50s and 60s. Expect a sunny start to the weekend and an even warmer Saturday with widespread highs in the 70s. A Sunday cold front will start to cool us back down but the bottom drops out again with much colder air moving in early in the work week.

Highs will struggle to get above freezing. Cold air could have a little moisture to work with. A wintry mix and snow showers are possible Monday. We’ll dry out after that and it’ll be a gradual crawl to warmer days.