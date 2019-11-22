On Ronelle’s Radar: Colder with slick spots Friday

A mix of rain, sleet, and snow is moving through the state this morning and with temperatures around freezing drivers will need to be cautious of slick spots.

There hasn’t been much change to the snowfall forecast with the better chance being north and west of Wichita where some totals could reach 1″ to 2″.

Rain totals south and east of Wichita will be light. Wintry precipitation will linger through today but we should start to dry out late in the day and by the evening.

A leftover flurry can’t be ruled out after sundown as this latest system spins itself out of the area. Winds won’t be as strong today but they’ll still be out of the north and continue to pump colder air into Kansas. Highs will only warm into the 30s.

Skies start to clear overnight and even though a few clouds will be around Central Kansas Saturday morning, sunshine returns for everyone by the afternoon.

Highs will rebound into the 50s. Better conditions continue Sunday through Monday with sunshine and highs in the 50s to 60s.

Starting Monday night another storm system will move into the area. Wet and wintry weather will once again be a possibility Tuesday for early holiday travelers.

Thanksgiving is looking cool and dry but the forecast for next week will still need to be monitored closely because there’s time for things to change.