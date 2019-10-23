On Ronelle’s Radar: Comfy temps Wednesday, colder change Thursday

A cold front will track through Kansas today and usher in our next batch of changes in the form of colder air and a chance of rain. It’ll take some time for things to unfold.

A few sprinkles have already popped up around the Kansas/Nebraska line but these should wrap up by sunrise. It’s not as chilly of a morning thanks to southwesterly winds but jackets and coats will still be a popular choice of clothing early in the day.

A few more clouds will be around today with breezy conditions. Highs in the 60s and 70s will still be pleasant before we feel the effects of the cold front. There’s a small chance of a sprinkle or shower late in the afternoon. A few showers look more likely by this evening and during the night, especially in Western and extreme Southeastern Kansas.

Some snow and rain/snow on the Colorado side could cause a few wet snowflakes to make it into portions of Western Kansas and our Oklahoma counties as overnight temperatures in this part of the area fall to around freezing.

As the cold front continues to dip south a chance of rain will favor southern parts of the state through Thursday.

More clouds, some rain, and stronger northerly winds will drop highs all the way down into the 40s.

A lingering shower will be possible in South Central and Southeastern Kansas Thursday night but much of the area will dry out by Friday morning and then temperatures will start to rebound.

It’ll be a cool start to a sunny weekend and Saturday will be mild before another cold front moves through. With cooler air in place and another chance of some moisture around Tuesday, we’ll need to monitor a chance of rain/snow and even some snow showers.