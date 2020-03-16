On Ronelle’s Radar: Cool clouds and rain chances stick around

Our latest system is bringing some showers to the area that are tracking east, mainly through Central and Eastern Kansas.

It’s a chilly start but most of our temperatures are safely above freezing. Even though it’s drier in Northwest Kansas there’s a Dense Fog Advisory for this part of the area through the morning.

There could still be some patchy dense fog in other parts of the area this morning. Southwest Kansas isn’t as cloudy and this zone will have the most favorable weather today. Clouds stay thick through the rest of the area during the day, keeping highs in the 50s. A little more sun in Southwest Kansas will help this part of the area warm into the 60s and possibly even low 70s.

There could still be some mist or light drizzle into the afternoon and evening. A cold front will track through the area tonight and cool us down a bit by Tuesday. During the overnight there will be a few more showers that will develop and track through the area during Tuesday.

Tuesday night and into Wednesday there could be some rumbles but severe weather isn’t expected.

Most of the rain over the next couple of days will fall across Southern and Central Kansas, totals could get up .50″ to 1″.

A stronger storm system moves in Wednesday, keeping the chance of showers and rumbles alive but there will be a better chance of storms Wednesday night into Thursday. This is when there could be some isolated severe storms. So far, damaging winds look to be the main threat.

After a brief warm up Wednesday into the 60s to low 70s, another cold front Thursday will start to cool us back down. Late Thursday we’ll have to monitor the potential for some snowflakes to mix with any lingering moisture to the north.

High pressure works back into the region Friday and helps clear our skies some so we can start to dry out. The break from wet weather lasts through Saturday but it won’t take long for another disturbance to bring a chance of rain back into the area by Sunday.