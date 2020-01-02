On Ronelle’s Radar: Cool down coming, few raindrops possible

Our next disturbance is moving through now. Winds are in the process of switching out of the north and will lead to a cooler day. More clouds are moving through too and they could squeeze out a sprinkle or light rain shower.

Through the early morning hours, a snowflake can’t be ruled out in Western Kansas. However, moisture is really lacking and the chance of a few raindrops through the rest of the day will be small.

There’s a more potent system that will bring heavy rain to our neighbors in the Deep South and Tennessee Valley.

The clouds are keeping us more insulated this morning as we start in the 30s. Highs will reach the 40s to low 50s. The cold front will impact South Central Kansas last so some of the warmest high temperatures will be found in this zone.

It’ll feel a bit more blustery in Western and Northern Kansas due to stronger northerly winds. A slim chance of rain will continue into the night. As temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s a snowflake or two can’t be ruled out.

Conditions look much drier after sunrise Friday and skies will start to clear out. Northerly flow will keep a slight chill in the air as highs only reach the 40s. These temperatures are normal for this time of year though. We’ll be able to warm back up into the 50s after the cool start to the weekend.

A late weekend cold front will erase some of that warmth by the start of next week as highs return closer to normal in the 40s. There’s a small chance that front sparks a rain/snow shower to start the work week. After that it’ll stay dry until another small rain chance Thursday. It’ll warm back up into the 50s by mid week too.