On Ronelle’s Radar: Cool start to the weekend

Skies are in the process of clearing from the northwest to the southeast now that a cold front has come through. A few clouds will still be around today but more sunshine will return.

After a normal wintry chill this morning in the 20s and 30s, we’ll only warm into the 40s which is still normal for this time of year. A secondary push of northwesterly winds will cause this cool start to the weekend.

Winds will be breezy too while getting up to 20 mph but they shouldn’t be much of a nuisance.

Winds will turn lighter after sundown and it’ll be a quiet Friday night with partly cloudy skies and another normal chill with lows in the 20s.

High pressure builds back into the Plains with full force Saturday to keep skies blue and sunny. Winds will switch out of the southwest to push highs up into the upper 40s and 50s.

A Sunday cold front will switch our winds back out of the northwest but it’ll come through dry and highs will still be above the norm in the 40s and 50s. After a cool start to the work week we’ll rebound into the 50s by mid week.

We’ll have to wait until next Thursday and Friday for another chance of any moisture which doesn’t look all that great at the moment. Check back with the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team for more updates.