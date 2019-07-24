On Ronelle’s Radar: Cool start, warm finish Wednesday

High pressure in the Plains remains hard at work, keeping skies clear and dry. But it will start to move away from Kansas today, allowing a few more clouds and raindrops to return over the coming days.

For now, enjoy a beautiful Wednesday with good amounts of sunshine and below normal temperatures. After another cool start in the 50s and 60s we’ll warm up into the 80s and low 90s.

Winds have already been out of the south in Western Kansas for the past day or so, this is where warmer high temperatures will be found. Skies stay fair through the evening and with south winds across the entire area, there won’t be as many lows in the 50s.

There’s also a small chance of a shower or storm late tonight in Northwestern Kansas.

This chance spreads through Northern and Western Kansas Thursday morning. During the PM a few raindrops could make their way into more of Southern Kansas. The overnight looks dry with the exception of a shower west into early Friday morning.

Temperatures continue to warm up as we approach the weekend and 90s are looking likely by Friday.

A cold front between Sunday and Monday will bring a chance for a few showers or storms and cool us down from the 90s into the 80s. Temperatures look to make a quick rebound back into the 90s though.