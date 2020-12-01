On Ronelle’s Radar: Cool Tuesday, snowy system develops Wednesday

We’re back in the freezer this morning so bundle up before heading out. We’ll rebound into the 40s and 50s this afternoon.

High pressure will begin to break down ahead as our next front tracks into the area. This will allow more clouds to move in through the day from west to east. We’ll go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and there could be more clouds than sun farther west. However, skies will stay dry.

Winds will switch out of the of north and turn gusty to the west. The day ahead as a whole will be a quiet start to December but mid week will turn bumpy. Hints of our next storm system will start to develop to the west this evening in the form of a rain/snow or snow shower.

There’s a better chance of some light snow showers west during the night. Lows will fall back down below freezing into the teens to 20s. This is what we’ll wake up to early Wednesday. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 12pm Wednesday and won’t be allowed to expire until 6am Thursday.

The Watch includes portions of Southwest and South Central Kansas. This is where there will be a bullseye of 3″ to 6+” with lesser amounts outside of the bullseye. Be prepared for dangerous travel and colder highs in the 30s. Moisture will be on the increase through Wednesday.

Snow, rain/snow, and even rain will spread through more of the area. There will be more rain farther east.

Due to the tight gradient of rain and snow there will likely be some heavy banding and pockets of heavier snow. This will continue through the evening, but with temperatures dropping below freezing more raindrops will start to change to snow.

Snow to the west should taper by Thursday morning but there could still be some falling between Central and Eastern Kansas. Snow and rain/snow showers will keep tapering from west to east all the way into the afternoon. We’ll need to make sure we’re driving safely not only late Wednesday but early Thursday too.

Snow on the ground will keep us cool in the 40s Friday but at least temps improve some and sunshine will gradually return. The weekend will be a nice one with sunny skies, cool afternoons, and cold mornings. It’ll stay quiet with mild high temps through early next week. Highs to the west will get close to 60.