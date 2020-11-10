On Ronelle’s Radar: Cooler changes, moisture moves out Tuesday

A dynamic system is tracking through the region while bringing big changes. A cold front has pushed through the majority of the area and coats will come back out this morning. Northerly winds are breezy and will give the air some bite with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

This is what it’ll feel like when we take that first step out the door this morning. There are still some showers and storms between Central and Eastern Kansas. These should stay below severe thresholds but brief downpours and small hail remain a possibility.

There’s also potential for a wintry mix in portions of North Central Kansas and snow showers to the northwest. Winter Weather Advisories to the north will be in effect into the afternoon. This part of the area should allow some extra time for the morning commute just in case there are some slick spots.

Most snowfall amounts will be at a minimum but there could be some isolated amounts up to 2″ or 3″, especially around the Kansas/Nebraska line.

As we go through the rest of the morning this system will keep pushing to the east and we’ll gradually dry out. We’ll clear out too as clouds break and get pulled out of the area.

Any sun that we’ll see will be chilly sunshine. Highs only reach the 40s to 50s but a breeze will make it feel a few degrees cooler.

Skies clear out even more tonight, and with colder air in place and lighter winds we’ll fall into the 20s to 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, breezy, and quiet with good amounts of sunshine and highs close to average in the 50s. Our next system moves in late Friday, bringing a chance of rain that looks to favor Central and Eastern Kansas.

There could be a lingering shower into early Saturday but we’ll clear out and dry out the rest of the weekend. Highs turn milder into the 60s from the weekend into next week. We’ll stay sunny and get a break that will last through much of next week before another chance for moisture moves in.