On Ronelle’s Radar: Cooler days ahead, some chilly showers too

Our latest cold front came through and now colder air is sinking into Kansas. There’s also some moisture for the colder air to interact with.

So while some chilly rain showers are around, a few snowflakes in Western Kansas could be reaching the ground too. Any accumulation will be very little to none.

Rain and rain/snow showers will favor Southern Kansas through the day. More clouds, chilly raindrops, and stronger northerly winds will keep highs in the 40s. There will likely be a wind chill in the 30s all day too.

Once we get into the evening and overnight there could still be a few showers around, mainly in South Central and Southeastern Kansas. This is where there could be a leftover sprinkle around Friday morning.

A wet snowflake or two can’t be ruled out late tonight as lows fall close to freezing. It’ll be colder but also drier in Western Kansas. Friday’s highs rebound into the 50s to low 60s before another potential batch of moisture sneaks a shower or two into South Central Kansas during the night and Saturday.

A cold front Saturday night into Sunday will cool everyone back down by the end of the weekend and bring another chance of showers.

Raindrops could mix with a few flakes in our northern and western communities. This will be the case Tuesday too. Highs will stay below the average mark through this time next week as colder air continues to push into the area.