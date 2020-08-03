On Ronelle’s Radar: Cooler trend continues, few storm chances too

A stalled boundary to the west has sparked some storms in Western Kansas. These storms aren’t expected to turn severe but they’ll still be capable of heavy rain and lightning. They’ll also be confined to the west.

There will be some lingering rumbles through sunrise but they’ll gradually weaken through the morning hours. Even though a few raindrops could be around through midday the afternoon will be drier. Highs will stay well below average in the 70s to 80s under partly cloudy skies.

The stalled boundary to the west will spark another slim storm chance tonight and a shower could sneak into Central Kansas early Tuesday.

Lows will be cool again in the 50s to low 60s. Most of us will start Tuesday dry but some lingering raindrops can’t be ruled out through midday.

We’ll continue the late evening and overnight storm trend Tuesday night. A Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place to the west where a storm or two could pack more of a punch and be capable of wind and hail. They’ll move in from Colorado.

Late in the night this activity will weaken as some showers and rumbles move into Central Kansas.

The middle of the work week will be unsettled with a shower or storm around. Activity picks back up again in the evening with the strongest storms expected to the northwest.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. We’ll begin to warm back up into the 90s Thursday. Evening and overnight storm chances continue the rest of the week with some early morning leftovers. The front will lift over us during the weekend, allowing the heat to build even more. It doesn’t look as active once the front moves out but highs will be in the middle to upper 90s.