On Ronelle’s Radar: Cooler Wednesday, next system on deck

The winter storm is gone. Snow, rain, and high winds are tracking east. It’ll be a quiet but much cooler day in Kansas.

Winds will still be breezy to start, causing some bitter wind chills. Skies will be partly cloudy with good amounts of sunshine. Highs only reach the 20s to 40s.

Rain/snow showers return to the area tonight and will spread back into Kansas from south to north. Slick conditions are possible early Thanksgiving Day.

Snow showers will be possible west and north of Wichita with more of a wintry mix and chilly rain for South Central Kansas. Western Kansas will start to dry out by the afternoon as wintry weather transitions to a chilly rain.

Thursday night won’t be as damp but some showers could still be around. Rain is likely Friday as temperatures warm well above freezing.

Windshield wipers will be in full use for shoppers making their stops at different stores. There could be a few rumbles around too. The potential for a stronger storm farther south will need to be monitored.

We’ll dry out by Saturday but the weekend will usher in another cooling trend. Good amounts of sunshine and a break from active weather will continue into the middle of next week.