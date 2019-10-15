On Ronelle’s Radar: Cooler winds blow into Tuesday

A cold front is sliding through the state this morning. You’ll need a jacket again before heading and you’ll want to keep it handy for the afternoon too.

Between this morning and early in the afternoon there’s a small chance of a shower or rumble. Mainly south and east of Wichita. Watch out for patchy dense fog around the Wichita Metro too as we get the day started.

Overnight winds calmed down a bit but they’ll pick back up today out of the north at 15-25 mph. This is what will drain cooler air into Kansas and drop highs into the 60s.

We’ll also feel the effects of the cold front by tomorrow morning as lows turn chilly in the 30s.

High pressure returns to the Plains by Wednesday to give us full-on sunshine. It’ll still be cool in the 60s in Central Kansas. Winds switch out of the south in Western Kansas and temps will start to warm back up into the 70s.

Thursday will be a quiet day too with warmer highs in the 70s and 80s. Rain and storm chances move back in Friday with another cold front. Chances should hold off until late in the day and into the weekend.

Sunday showers look to favor Northern and Central Kansas. It’s still early but go ahead and start thinking about a Plan B if you wanted to spend time outside this weekend.