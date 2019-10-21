On Ronelle’s Radar: Cooler winds, pleasant sunshine Monday

A cold front moved through but will continue to push east and keep rain and storms a safe distance from Kansas.

Behind the front the air is cooler and the winds are stronger. This sums up our Monday as it will be a windy, cooler day with plenty of sunshine. There will be a few more clouds that will wrap around into North Central and Northeastern Kansas.

Winds will be strong out of the northwest. A Wind Advisory is in effect for some of our Central Kansas counties where gusts could reach 50 mph.

The northwesterly wind direction will cool highs down into the 50s and 60s. Winds won’t be as strong overnight which will help lows cool all the way down into the 30s.

High pressure gradually builds back into the Plains so Tuesday will be another sunny day. Highs will start to rebound into the 60s. A small rain chance returns Wednesday with a better chance by Thursday as a potent cold front moves in. It’ll drop highs all the way down into the 40s and 50s.

We’ll rebound over the weekend and it’ll be a nice one with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions.