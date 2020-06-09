On Ronelle’s Radar: Cooler winds, showers, and rumbles bring heat relief

It’s going to be one of those days where you’ll want to either secure or bring in anything loose outside because it’s going to turn very windy. High wind alerts across the area will be in effect all the way through Wednesday morning.

Drivers of high profile vehicles will also want to use extreme caution on the roads today and tonight. Wind speeds could touch 40 to 50 mph at times with gusts up to 60+ mph. The increase in winds will be brought on by a strong cold front that will track through the area.

The front will also bring showers and embedded rumbles that will track west to east through today and tonight. Most of the rain will stay to the west into the afternoon and Wichita probably won’t see any showers until closer to sundown.

Northwest winds, more clouds, and some rain will cool us down quite a bit. Highs will be in the 50s to 60s to the west where it’ll feel blustery for some. Central Kansas highs fall into the 60s to 80s.

Moisture associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal will track through Missouri today, a few of these showers could skim far Eastern Kansas. Much of Kansas will miss out on this moisture. As low pressure associated with the front lifts to the north and east and Cristobal’s circulation also to the north and east, this will cause a chance of some strong to severe storms in North Central and Northeast Kansas.

Some of our northernmost communities will need to be monitored closely mainly between 3pm and 7pm. All forms of severe weather are possible, this includes a brief tornado. The window for severe weather will close once we get deeper into the evening.

Rain and rumbles will persist through the night with cooler lows in the 40s to 50s and winds remaining strong.

By sunrise Wednesday there could be a leftover shower to the north and east of Wichita but most of the area will be drier with that trend continuing through the day as sunshine returns.

Highs Wednesday will start to rebound into the 80s, especially to the west. We’ll return to the 90s by the end of the work week. A weak boundary will set up to the west and bring a slight chance of rain into and over the weekend but most of us will stay dry, just hot and humid as southerly flow ramps back up.