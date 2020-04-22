On Ronelle’s Radar: Damp and stormy mid week

Our latest storm system is located to our south and will track east through the day. It has already brought unsettled conditions into the area in the form of showers and storms. While the severe threat is low an isolated warning for marginally severe hail and wind can’t be ruled.

There could also be some stronger storms capable of small hail and gusty winds. Storms will likely drop some heavy rain too. A Flash Flood Watch for portions of South Central Kansas will be in effect through tonight.

Southern parts of the area could see up to an inch or two with lesser totals north. Anyone who lives near a creek, stream, river, or flood prone area will need to stay weather aware. Scattered rain and more clouds will keep bring highs down into the 60s.

It won’t be as damp late in the day to the north and west but some new spotty showers and non-severe storms could develop.

Everyone will start to dry out through the evening and into the overnight.

Thursday will start much drier and we’ll be able to warm back up into the 70s. Another system will begin to move in from the north late in the day and bring a chance of spotty showers and storms. This will last through early Friday.

After this system moves out there will be some weak waves of energy that could cause a shower or storm to go up through early next week. Chances are looking slim but still deserve our attention. Highs will warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s.