On Ronelle’s Radar: Damp conditions continue, temps cool down

As much as an inch of rain or more has fallen in spots and an additional inch or two could fall by Thursday morning. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening for a handful of our counties.

The majority of today’s raindrops will fall in Central and Eastern Kansas. The slow-moving front that’s draped across the state will keep conditions unsettled through the day with showers and storms around.

Some patchy dense fog has developed in parts of Western and Central Kansas too.

From afternoon to early evening, Central and Eastern Kansas will need to watch out for a strong to severe storm. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

Showers and rumbles during the night will gradually drop farther south and east with the boundary but there could still be some leftovers around the Kansas/Oklahoma line through Thursday.

A chance of rain sticks around through Friday and into the weekend but most storms should be garden variety.

Temperatures are still tumbling but the front won’t move through completely today. So there will be a clash between warmer and cooler conditions which will depend on if you’re behind or ahead of the front.

Temperatures cool down quite a bit tonight. 30s are possible in the Northwestern corner of the area which has prompted a Frost Advisory for Dundy county in Southwestern Nebraska.

Fall temps will be in full effect Thursday with highs in the 60s. Temps rebound into the 70s over the weekend but it’ll still feel nice with drier conditions early next week.