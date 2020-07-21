On Ronelle’s Radar: Damp start Tuesday, more stormy waves ahead

While some isolated warnings are possible with the storms rolling through the area this morning, heavy rain will be the main concern. Flash Flood Warnings will be in effect for Lyon and Chase counties through mid morning.

Flood prone areas will need to watch these storms closely, especially areas that saw heavy rain yesterday. Showers and storms will likely linger between Central and Eastern Kansas through this morning and even through midday for a few of our far eastern counties.

Clouds and exiting rain will keep highs seasonable again in the 80s to 90s.

Another Marginal Risk of severe weather blankets the area so we’ll need to stay weather aware during the afternoon and evening.

This is when some new storms could start to go up. Wind and hail will be the main threats but with recent heavy rain in the area, we’ll need to monitor that too. Another wave of storms develops over Colorado and moves into Western and Northwest Kansas tonight.

Lows dip back down into the 60s to 70s. A leftover shower or storm is possible to the north to start Wednesday.

With a front to the north this will be the focal point for new storm development late in the day. A storm or two to the south can’t be ruled out. With most storms to the north late Wednesday this is where there’s a Marginal Risk of severe weather. Wind and hail will be the main threats but there’s also a low threat of an isolated tornado.

Storms Wednesday night into Thursday may try to dive south. These stormy waves will become less likely as time goes on.

Thursday night there could be some storms in Nebraska that skim the Kansas Nebraska line but the latter part of the week is looking drier. The last weekend of July will be sunny and hot with highs well into the 90s.