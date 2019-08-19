On Ronelle’s Radar: Dangerous heat and humidity Monday

For the first time in about a week, Kansas isn’t waking up to the remnants of an overnight storm complex. Even though it’s a much drier and quieter start to the day and work week there are still some things that deserve our attention.

For starters, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of Northwestern Kansas and Southwestern Nebraska until 10am. With the exception of some fog in these areas the morning commute shouldn’t see any issues but it’ll be a muggy one. Once we get into the afternoon a Heat Advisory goes into effect.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s and triple digits. Heat indices will get as high as 105+. The Heat Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday evening so we can expect the same dangerously hot and humid conditions tomorrow. Kansas won’t be completely free from storm chances today.

Late in the afternoon and evening there’s a chance of isolated storms in Western Kansas, especially the Southwestern portion. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe. All severe threats are on the table but they’re also at their lowest.

A shower or storm can’t be ruled out in Northern Kansas during the night. Most of us will be dry on Tuesday with the exception of a storm or two around.

By the evening a slightly better chance of a few storms will start to evolve and continue through the night.

This will be the start of another unsettled trend that will last through at least the rest of the work week. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds and hail. Rain and rumbles around will help to cool us all the way down into the 80s by Thursday.