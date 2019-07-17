On Ronelle’s Radar: Dangerous heat grips the region

Some isolated thundershowers have been popping up early this morning and a slim chance of getting one will continue through sunrise, especially in Central and Eastern Kansas.

Then our attention turns to an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories that will go into effect this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s and triple digits.

Dew points in the 60s and 70s will make those highs feel more like 105 to 108. We’ll need to do everything we can to stay cool and hydrated. More so for those who work outside. Also, don’t forget about your pets in this dangerous heat.

Another storm chance evolves in Western Kansas late in the afternoon.

One or two of these storms could be strong with damaging gusts being the main threat, some small hail is possible too. By sundown, spotty to isolated showers and storms will stretch from Western to Northern Kansas. After midnight storms will weaken and fizzle out.

Expect the same hot and humid conditions Thursday except with less rain. There’s still a small chance of a storm or two late in the day and should be confined to Southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Excessive Heat carries all the way into Saturday. A disturbance and boundary Saturday night will spark a chance of a few storms. Once it starts to move through Sunday we’ll begin to cool back down and temps will even drop below normal for the start of the new work week. Some wet and stormy weather could still be around too.