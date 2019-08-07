On Ronelle’s Radar: Dangerous heat Wednesday, storm chances rise

While early morning storms in Nebraska make their way into Kansas our counties closer to Northeastern Kansas need to be on alert. This is where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect through 11am.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main storm threats. As storms slide southeast a pop up in the Wichita Metro can’t be ruled out. More of the area will need to watch for new storms to go up in the heat of the afternoon.

Dangerous heat and humidity settle from afternoon to early evening when a Heat Advisory will be in effect. Highs heat up into the 90s and triple digits but it’ll feel more like 100 to 108 with the humidity.

Storms during the evening will start to fill in and become more numerous by the overnight.

In anticipation of the threat of heavy rain a few of our Central Kansas counties have been put under a Flash Flood Watch from this evening through Thursday morning. Conditions remain unsettled through Thursday and this will cool temps down into the 80s.

A spotty shower or storm is possible through Friday too. The weekend looks drier but much warmer as highs return to the 90s. Our on/off storm trend continues into next week. Chances look slim so far as highs bounce between the upper 80s and low 90s.