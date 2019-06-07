On Ronelle’s Radar: Drier Friday, few weekend storms possible

The rain is gone now that that pesky stationary boundary has moved out of the area. It’ll be nice to start our Friday on a drier note and much of the day is looking like that.

With the exception of some lingering clouds in South Central Kansas we’ll get good amounts of sunshine with partly cloudy skies once the sun comes up. Temperatures will be warmer and bounce back into the 80s, it’ll still be humid too.

There’s a small chance of an isolated shower or storm closer to Southeastern Kansas. Should one develop in this part of Kansas it could sneak into one of our easternmost counties like Elk or Chautauqua, but many of us will stay dry today.

Weather for Riverfest looks great as we kick off the weekend. Late tonight there’s a chance for a marginally severe storm or two in Western Kansas but any storms that move into the state should fall apart early into the overnight.

Saturday starts dry but then an approaching cold front will spark some storms in Western Kansas after 3pm or 4pm, especially Northwestern Kansas.

These will track into Central Kansas during the overnight but should lose a lot of their punch by then. So because it’ll take a while for any storms to reach Wichita, the last day and evening of Riverfest is looking great too.

We’ll wake up Sunday morning to isolated to spotty leftovers as the cold front continues to make a push through Kansas. The front will also cool us down to end the weekend and start the new work week which looks much drier.