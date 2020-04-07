On Ronelle’s Radar: Drier skies dominate until late week rain chances arrive

Skies have been dry but cloudy to start our Tuesday. Similar to yesterday morning, there could be some areas of drizzle or mist between Central and Eastern Kansas. Mainly between mid to late morning.

Even though clouds have moved back in they’ll gradually move back out as we go through the day. Most of our morning temperatures are mild again in the 40s to 60s thanks to breezy south winds. A cold front to our north will track through the region and switch our winds out of the north but we’ll still be able to warm nicely into the 80s to 70s.

Skies will turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy from west to east too. Winds won’t be too breezy but conditions have still been dry. A Fire Weather Warning to the north only includes Furnas County (so far) in Southwest Nebraska.

Skies stay fair tonight and our winds will make a quick switch back out of the south to keep most of us mild again in the 40s to 50s.

Skies stay dry through Wednesday but a stronger cold front will track south through the day. Winds will pick back up and our northernmost communities will start to cool down. Areas farther south will still be able to sneak into the low 80s.

There could be an isolated shower around Wednesday night as the front moves through. High temperatures bottom out in the 50s to 60s Thursday and we’ll have to monitor the potential for some moisture. Chances don’t look great but some rain showers could be around and possibly mix with some snowflakes to the west. Thursday night into Friday temps will fall to around freezing to the north and west which will provide another opportunity for a rain/snow shower. Friday turns drier through the day and highs will start to work their way back up through the 60s.

Late Saturday into Easter Sunday another system will push into the area from the north, sparking a chance of rain/snow showers to the north and west. Highs cool all the way down into the 40s to 50s early next week and our active pattern looks to continue with more clouds than sun and a chance of rain sticking around.