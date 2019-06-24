On Ronelle’s Radar: Drier start to the work week

The disturbance that brought strong to severe storms over the weekend is moving east and isn’t just taking rain with it but clouds too. That means we’ve got a much drier and sunnier day ahead to start the new work week.

Everyone is experiencing a cooler morning, especially in Western Kansas where temperatures have dipped into the 40s. Winds are light but will turn breezy by the afternoon. They’ll also switch out of the south and help us warm up into the 80s.

While highs will be warm it’ll still be pleasant for this time of year since Wichita’s normal high is now up to 90. Even though a dry day is expected an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out close to the Kansas/Colorado line during the evening, there’s a pretty small chance of this happening though.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs around 90 and we’ll also have a better chance of a few storms developing late in the afternoon and evening. One or two of these could be severe with large hail and/or damaging winds.

Any storms around will dissipate and fizzle out once we get into the overnight. Another chance of a marginally severe storm will be confined to Western Kansas late Wednesday.

Despite these chances we’ll actually be in a much drier and quieter pattern than the last week. There are still a handful of Flood Warnings in effect across Central and Eastern Kansas due to area rivers and creeks running higher than normal.

These warnings will gradually be allowed to expire as the days go by. Temperatures stay hot in the 90s without much relief in sight.