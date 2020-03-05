On Ronelle’s Radar: Dry, gusty conditions create high fire danger

A cold front is in the process of pushing through the area this morning but it’s still expected to come through dry. There will be a normal chill in the air this morning but we’ll feel the effects of the cold front a bit more by the warmest part of the afternoon.

A lot of the clouds that moved into the area yesterday have cleared out so we’ve got plenty of sunshine on the way for our Thursday. Even though skies will be bright our winds will switch out of the north and cool highs down into the 50s to low 60s. Most high temperatures will still be above the norm.

Winds will be breezy behind the front and could be gusty at times. Due to the stronger winds across the area and dry conditions, many more of our counties are under a Red Flag Warning from midday into the evening.

Outdoor burning is highly discouraged today and any fires that are started could quickly spread. High pressure moving in directly behind the cold front will keep skies clear tonight and winds will turn lighter after sundown. Lows dip back down into the 20s to 30s.

Expect more sunshine Friday and breezy winds will switch back out of the south. This will help everyone warm back up through the 60s across the area. Parts of Western Kansas could get close to 70. Widespread upper 60s to low 70s are more likely over the weekend when southerly winds pick up even more. An increasing chance of rain Sunday turns into a likelihood Sunday evening and during the night.

Some showers linger into Monday and a rain/snow shower still can’t be ruled out to the northwest where some moisture and cooler air will wrap back around into the area.

Temperatures cool back down into the 50s to low 60s through the middle of the upcoming work week as our next system moves through. A chance of rain continues but it won’t be wet all the time, periods of rain will be possible through the middle of next week.