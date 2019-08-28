On Ronelle’s Radar: Dry skies and nice temperatures

High pressure is in control helping to keep our skies clear and dry.

After a cool, refreshing start to the day we’ll warm up into the 80s. Pleasantly warm and below normal for this time of year.

There’s a small chance of an isolated shower or storm near the Kansas/Colorado line, especially in the Southwestern corner of the area. The window of opportunity will be small and mainly during the afternoon. Most of us will stay dry though.

Expect clear skies overnight and it won’t be as cool but still comfy with lows in the 60s.

We’ll see more sunshine Thursday with warmer highs in the low 90s. A better chance of a few storms starts to unfold Thursday evening and night as a cold front to the north dips into Kansas.

A Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place for the possibility of damaging winds and large hail. Storms will be capable of heavy rain which will need to be monitored too.

Storm chances continue into the start of the holiday weekend which will help cool us back down into the 70s and 80s. We’ll dry back out by Sunday and Labor Day with temperatures starting to warm back up.