On Ronelle’s Radar: Dry, sunny, pleasant conditions hold

We’re still feeling the effects of the cold front that came through yesterday. It’s a chilly start to the day with temps in the 20s and 30s so grab the jacket before heading out.

There could be a little frost in spots too. High pressure is sinking through the Plains and this will keep our skies sunny all day.

It’ll also start to switch our winds out of the south. First in Western Kansas where it’ll be warmer in the 70s. Highs in the 60s in Central Kansas will still feel pleasant.

Winds have calmed down and will be much lighter today. High pressure remains dominant tonight and Thursday.

Winds will pick back up out of the south tomorrow. This will help everyone warm up into the 70s and even into the 80s for some Western communities. Dry conditions, warm temps, and strong winds out west Thursday will develop an elevated fire danger.

A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from 1pm to 8pm for a handful of our Western Kansas counties. Outdoor burning is discouraged. A chance of rain and storms returns Friday but we should be able to stay dry until we get into the evening.

Some leftover raindrops are possible early Saturday but much of the day will be dry again before our next disturbance starts to move in late Sunday.

This brief unsettled stretch should wrap up by early Monday with temperatures remaining mild.