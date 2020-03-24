On Ronelle’s Radar: Drying out and warming back up

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will remain in effect for a few of our easternmost counties until 8am. They’ll still make some noise early this morning with the potential for heavy rain and thunder.

Once storms move completely out by mid morning the clouds will stay thick. There could be some patchy dense fog around where some areas dried out earlier during the overnight.

Clouds break around midday and we’ll see some sun during the afternoon. Highs warm into the 60s with a light northerly breeze.

Skies will stay dry during the night and lows won’t take too much of a dip as they fall into the 40s and 30s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Sunshine and a switch of our winds out of the south will send highs through the 70s and Southwest Kansas could touch 80.

By Thursday a boundary to the north will be draped across the region, bringing the chance of a sprinkle or shower to Northern Kansas.

Thursday night is when the boundary will spark the chance of an isolated severe storm capable of large hail in the Wichita Metro and points east.

Highs will gradually cool down through the latter part of the work week and into the weekend. Another chance for rain and rumbles late Friday through Saturday will be monitored closely too. A brief period of temps close to freezing late Saturday could bring a wet snowflake or two to Northwest Kansas. We’ll get another break from wet and stormy weather through Tuesday and highs will warm back up into the upper 60s and 70s.