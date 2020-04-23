On Ronelle’s Radar: Drying out, another system on the approach

The system that brought widespread rain and thunder is moving away to the east and this will allow more sun and drier conditions to build into the area.

Once the sun comes up we’ll warm nicely through the 70s and some communities will get close to 80.

Another system to the northwest is on the approach so enjoy some outside time before rain and clouds return. A cold front will start to push into Northwest Kansas this afternoon and there will be an increasing chance of a shower or storm to the north and west.

The Wichita Metro probably won’t have a chance of rain until this evening.

Spotty showers and rumbles will track through the area tonight and Friday but will likely be hit or miss most of the time. Also, severe weather isn’t expected but a stronger storm capable of gusty winds and/or small hail is possible.

Once the cold front pushes all the way through Friday’s highs will be cooler in the 60s. Friday night looks much drier but a shower or storm over the weekend can’t be ruled out. Most of us will be able to stay dry though.

Highs will warm back up into the 70s by the end of the weekend and into the low 80s next week. While the pattern we’re in keeps a slight chance of rain around it doesn’t support any major storm systems headed our way through at least next Thursday.