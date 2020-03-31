On Ronelle’s Radar: Drying out Tuesday, more rain chances ahead

As our latest system continues to track west to east there could still be a lingering sprinkle or shower between Central and Eastern Kansas through sunrise.

Western Kansas is much drier to start this morning but these communities will need to watch out for patchy dense fog.

High pressure works back into the area from the west and will help clear out our skies. Highs warm into the 60s and will be close to normal.

Skies stay dry tonight into Wednesday as lows fall back down into the 40s.

Southerly flow picks up Wednesday and it’ll be a windy day with wind speeds up to 15 to 30 mph. The wind direction and speed will draw warmer air into the area, getting afternoon highs into the low to middle 70s.

A few sprinkles or showers will start to track back into the area late Wednesday and into Thursday.

Highs Thursday will start to cool into the 50s and 60s to the north as our next cold front gets ready to move in. Ahead of the front there could be some showers and rumbles in Central Kansas late Thursday. On the colder side to the northwest there’s potential for some rain/snow showers. Some lows Thursday night could drop below freezing which may lead to a switch to snow. Very light accumulations are looking possible around the Kansas/Nebraska line through early Friday.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week with some early showers around. Saturday won’t be as damp but a shower or two could still be around. We’ll end the weekend with another chance of rain but temps will warm back up into the 70s. Conditions will be drier early next week.