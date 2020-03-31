On Ronelle’s Radar: Drying out Tuesday, more rain chances ahead

1  of  79
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

On Ronelle’s Radar: Drying out Tuesday, more rain chances ahead

As our latest system continues to track west to east there could still be a lingering sprinkle or shower between Central and Eastern Kansas through sunrise.

Western Kansas is much drier to start this morning but these communities will need to watch out for patchy dense fog.

High pressure works back into the area from the west and will help clear out our skies. Highs warm into the 60s and will be close to normal.

Skies stay dry tonight into Wednesday as lows fall back down into the 40s.

Southerly flow picks up Wednesday and it’ll be a windy day with wind speeds up to 15 to 30 mph. The wind direction and speed will draw warmer air into the area, getting afternoon highs into the low to middle 70s.

A few sprinkles or showers will start to track back into the area late Wednesday and into Thursday.

Highs Thursday will start to cool into the 50s and 60s to the north as our next cold front gets ready to move in. Ahead of the front there could be some showers and rumbles in Central Kansas late Thursday. On the colder side to the northwest there’s potential for some rain/snow showers. Some lows Thursday night could drop below freezing which may lead to a switch to snow. Very light accumulations are looking possible around the Kansas/Nebraska line through early Friday.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week with some early showers around. Saturday won’t be as damp but a shower or two could still be around. We’ll end the weekend with another chance of rain but temps will warm back up into the 70s. Conditions will be drier early next week.

