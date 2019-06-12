On Ronelle’s Radar: Drying out Wednesday, more rounds of rain coming

Leftover showers and storms are still tracking southeast through the area. Most rainfall totals have been around a few tenths of an inch. A stronger storm closer to Eastern Kansas could still be capable of heavy rain and lightning before sunrise but most of the wet weather will move out by then.

Winds have made the switch out of the north and that will mean another cooler than normal day with highs in the 70s.

Winds will be gusty at times too as they occasionally reach 25 mph. A secondary cold front will push in from the north later this morning and could spark a sprinkle or shower closer to Eastern Kansas during the afternoon.

A silent 10% chance is in the forecast as some of our Central counties could get skimmed by anything that develops and quickly moves through. Otherwise, most of us will stay dry. After dark a shower or storm is possible mainly in Southwestern Kansas but they’re not expected to be severe. The rest of us will be partly cloudy with cool low temperatures again in the 40s and 50s.

A few sprinkles may try to hold together along the Kansas/Oklahoma line through mid morning. Thursday will be cooler than normal with highs staying in the 70s. Spotty showers and storms develop in Western Kansas late in the day and could be capable of marginally severe hail and wind gusts. The threat of a tornado is low.

More spotty rain and rumbles develop across the rest of the state Thursday night. We’ll wake up to a few leftovers early Friday before another round Friday night that could result in isolated marginally severe storms. Storms clear out early Saturday morning and then we’ll have another round Saturday night and Sunday.

On/off storm chances continue through the middle of next week. Even though it’ll feel fall-like the next couple of days, area temps will warm back up close to 90 between Friday and Saturday.