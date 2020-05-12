On Ronelle’s Radar: Early chilly showers, clouds hang tough Tuesday

Chilly showers and the occasional rumble will continue to track west to east through the area during the first part of our Tuesday. Severe weather isn’t expected.

It’ll remain chilly too as we start in the 30s to 40s. Northwest Kansas will be the driest out of all of our zones this morning but this is also where a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect through this morning.

The afternoon won’t be as damp for everyone but clouds will hold tough. This could lead to some patchy areas of drizzle, sprinkles, and/or mist. There could be some clearing near the Kansas/Colorado line but most of us will be socked in all day.

This will keep an unseasonable chill around. It’ll be a struggle but highs should be able to improve a bit and sneak into the 50s. Skies stay mostly cloudy after sundown. Late in the overnight a few spotty showers and rumbles return to the area but severe weather isn’t expected.

Expect another chilly start in the 40s tomorrow morning. Rain will track east through the morning and midday on Wednesday looks drier. We’ll need to monitor the potential for some clearing closely. This is what will reset our atmosphere/environment during the afternoon. If this is able to happen some strong to severe storms could develop by early evening.

A Slight Risk of severe weather remains in place for much of the area and all severe threats are possible.

The overnight doesn’t look as stormy but we’ll only get a brief break before another severe risk Thursday. Late in the day there will be potential for a strong to severe storm mainly in portions of Central and Eastern Kansas.

Increasing temperatures will aid in the uptick of severe risk days this week. By Wednesday we’ll warm back up into the 70s and 80s and keep that trend going into next week. Storm chances into the weekend will need to be monitored closely too as we get closer but a slightly longer break awaits Sunday and Monday.