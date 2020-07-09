On Ronelle’s Radar: Early storms wind down, chances linger Thursday

A storm complex continues to track south and east. Storms are mainly impacting Central and Eastern Kansas. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the main concern but small hail will be possible too.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect through 10am. Storms will linger through mid morning to the east while Western Kansas stays mainly dry. Due to heavy rain, remember not to drive through flooded roadways.

As the storm complex continues to drop to the south and east there could be a few storms that build behind it all the way through the afternoon.

Highs will return to the 90s despite some some storms being around. A Heat Advisory includes only one of our counties, Kay County in Oklahoma.

Late in the afternoon and evening we’ll have to keep monitoring South Central and Western Kansas where new storms are expected to develop. These could be strong to severe and capable of damaging winds and large hail.

Spotty storms will continue through the overnight with a few leftovers possible early Friday.

Friday as a whole doesn’t look as active when it comes to storms. However, late Friday night into Saturday another storm complex will develop in Nebraska and track southeast through Northeast Kansas. Some of these storms could skim the area where a Marginal Risk of severe weather has been issued.

Mostly sunny skies Saturday will turn into another active night for a few of us. There’s potential for some storms to our south which could impact South Central and Southeast Kansas. This will be something to monitor over the weekend but it’ll be quiet for most of us, hot too.

We’ll work our way back up through the 90s and 100s with the hottest temperatures in Southwest Kansas. The heat wave continues next week.