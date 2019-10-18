On Ronelle’s Radar: Evening showers and storms clear out by Saturday

Our next cold front is on the way. Before we see any impacts from it we’ll have a warm, windy, and sunny Friday.

South winds haven’t relaxed yet and they’re still strong, keeping our morning temperatures cool in the 50s and even 60s. Winds will increase by the afternoon and get as high as 30 mph with gusts possibly reaching 40 to 45 mph.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for portions of Central and Eastern Kansas from 11am to 6pm. Strong south winds will help warm us back up into the 70s and 80s.

The cold front will start to move into Northwestern Kansas around midday but rain will hold off for a few more hours. A shower or storm is possible west by 5pm or 6pm.

Scattered showers and storms will spread into Central Kansas around sundown. It would be a good idea to bring at least a rain jacket to Friday Football games just in case.

Rain tracks west to east through the night and most of it moves out of the area by sunrise Saturday.

Saturday’s highs in the 60s and 70s will still be pleasant despite the cold front moving through. It’ll stay dry all day too. Late Saturday night and early Sunday a sprinkle or two is possible west but a slightly better rain chance moves in Sunday evening with another cold front.

South Central and Southeastern Kansas will be on the warm side of the front where an isolated strong or severe storm is possible.

Rain moves out during the overnight Sunday to give us a dry start to the new work week. Highs fall into the 60s again. It’ll stay dry and mild through Wednesday and then the march of the cold fronts continues. Another boundary will knock temperatures down into the 50s and 60s Thursday, there will also be a small chance of rain.