On Ronelle’s Radar: Fair skies and conditions prevail Tuesday

A weak boundary will continue to track through Kansas early this morning, bringing a few more clouds our way. Winds are switching out of the northwest but it’ll just be seasonably cold this morning in the 20s to 30s.

Winds will pick up a bit more today but they won’t be howling. By the afternoon we’ll see more sun than clouds. Highs will be above average by early December standards as we warm into the 50s and 60s.

It’ll be warmer in southern parts of the area. Skies clear back out tonight with light winds and lows at and slightly below freezing.

Partly cloudy conditions return Wednesday and there’s a small chance of a sprinkle or light rain shower but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be a little cooler in the 50s.

There’s a slightly better chance of rain by Thursday. The day won’t be a washout and this system that moves in won’t bring much rain our way.

Any wet weather will move back out by Friday which will also be the coolest day of the week. Highs to end the work week dip into the 40s.

We’ll rebound into the 50s over the weekend. Another bump in the road arrives Monday with a cooler, windy start to the new work week and a chance of rain/snow showers. Your Storm Track 3 Weather Team will continue to monitor the potential for wintry weather early next week but for now, just consider this a heads up.