On Ronelle’s Radar: Fair skies and nice temperatures this weekend

As expected, skies have cleared back out and we’ll start the day with a nice sunrise. It’ll be another cold start too in the 20s to 30s. High pressure is building back into the area and this will keep skies dry and sunny today.

Winds will turn a bit breezy out of the northwest but we’ll still be able to warm nicely into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Both the morning and evening commutes will be smooth and quiet. The only thing you’ll need if you have Friday evening plans is a coat because it’ll be chilly. More sunshine is on tap for your Saturday after another seasonably cold start in the 20s to 30s.

Southerly flow picks up and it’ll be a windy day but temperatures will warm even more into the low 70s. A few more clouds return Sunday ahead of our next disturbance. Before a cold front rolls through late Sunday it’ll turn mild again in the 60s and 70s to close out the weekend.

By Monday, a slight rain chance will trail behind this disturbance but most of us should stay dry to start the new work week. Should there be some moisture there could be a rain/snow shower to the northwest.

Everyone will cool back down and a chill will return as highs drop back down into the 40s. Moisture will make another push from the south on Tuesday and southern parts of the area will have a slightly better chance of rain than points north. A little snow could mix in during the night and early morning hours. The Deep South and eastern third of the country will see most of the precipitation.

We’ll dry out by Wednesday and highs will rebound back into the 50s. The end of the upcoming work week is looking dry and mild.