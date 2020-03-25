On Ronelle’s Radar: Fair skies dominate through Wednesday

Once again, fog has developed early this morning and prompted a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of Central and Eastern Kansas through 10am.

The rest of the area will experience fair skies and quiet conditions. Winds are also a bit more breezy to the west which isn’t favorable for fog development. While everyone else starts the day with some sun, fog lingers through sunrise for South Central Kansas.

Central Kansas winds will gradually pick up and the fog will lift late in the morning. Skies will still be briefly mostly cloudy. The low clouds will start to break by lunch time and everyone will see good amounts of sunshine during the afternoon.

Breezy south winds and sun will send high temperatures into the 70s and some communities to the southwest could reach the low 80s. Even though the afternoon will be nice, fire danger will be high to the west where outdoor burning is highly discouraged today.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a cold front sinks south. We’ll wake up to lows in the 30s to low 50s.

The front will stall out over Kansas Thursday and bring a slim chance of a shower, it’ll also kick off an unsettled trend that lasts into the weekend. Highs will still be able to reach the 70s to the south and it’ll be cooler to the north in the 60s. A few showers and storms develop Thursday night.

A strong to severe storm is possible in portions of Central and Eastern Kansas. The main threats are hail up to the size of quarters and gusty winds. A lefter shower or rumble is possible early Friday morning and then another round takes shape late Friday as a low pressure system moves in from the west. A few strong to severe storms are possible late day and into the night Friday, mainly in portions of Central and Eastern Kansas.

Showers and rumbles linger into Saturday but some wet snow could mix into the rain out west and the closer you are to the Kansas/Colorado line.

Rain tracks west to east through Saturday with this system and we should be able to dry out Saturday night. After a gradual cool down we’ll start to warm back up early next week but also start it off with a chance of rain.