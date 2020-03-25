On Ronelle’s Radar: Fair skies dominate through Wednesday

1  of  101
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Antioch Christian Church Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Countryside Christian Church Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

On Ronelle’s Radar: Fair skies dominate through Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Once again, fog has developed early this morning and prompted a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of Central and Eastern Kansas through 10am.

The rest of the area will experience fair skies and quiet conditions. Winds are also a bit more breezy to the west which isn’t favorable for fog development. While everyone else starts the day with some sun, fog lingers through sunrise for South Central Kansas.

Central Kansas winds will gradually pick up and the fog will lift late in the morning. Skies will still be briefly mostly cloudy. The low clouds will start to break by lunch time and everyone will see good amounts of sunshine during the afternoon.

Breezy south winds and sun will send high temperatures into the 70s and some communities to the southwest could reach the low 80s. Even though the afternoon will be nice, fire danger will be high to the west where outdoor burning is highly discouraged today.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a cold front sinks south. We’ll wake up to lows in the 30s to low 50s.

The front will stall out over Kansas Thursday and bring a slim chance of a shower, it’ll also kick off an unsettled trend that lasts into the weekend. Highs will still be able to reach the 70s to the south and it’ll be cooler to the north in the 60s. A few showers and storms develop Thursday night.

A strong to severe storm is possible in portions of Central and Eastern Kansas. The main threats are hail up to the size of quarters and gusty winds. A lefter shower or rumble is possible early Friday morning and then another round takes shape late Friday as a low pressure system moves in from the west. A few strong to severe storms are possible late day and into the night Friday, mainly in portions of Central and Eastern Kansas.

Showers and rumbles linger into Saturday but some wet snow could mix into the rain out west and the closer you are to the Kansas/Colorado line.

Rain tracks west to east through Saturday with this system and we should be able to dry out Saturday night. After a gradual cool down we’ll start to warm back up early next week but also start it off with a chance of rain.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories