On Ronelle’s Radar: Fall-feel and a slim rain chance returns Thursday

Our latest cold front has switched our winds out of the north. Behind it it has brought a few more clouds and a small chance of rain. A sprinkle or shower is possible mainly through sunrise and the rest of our daytime hours will be dry.

Everyone will notice the cooler change during the afternoon when highs only reach the 60s and 50s. Winds won’t be as strong but will still be a bit breezy.

Even though skies won’t yield as much sun we won’t be socked in all day, expect partly cloudy conditions. There’s another small chance of rain this evening and overnight as a weak impulse tracks into the area from the north. This will be another situation where most of us will stay dry and it won’t impact us much.

Skies stay partly cloudy during the night. Another batch of frost and freeze alerts have been issued for more of our counties through tonight and into Friday morning. Area lows will fall into the 30s, there could be some readings in the 20s to the northwest.

A heavier jacket will be needed as we start Friday and then the fall-feel continues as highs warm back up into the 60s under sunny skies. Our next front moves in over the weekend. Dropping us from the 70s back down into the 40s to 50s by Sunday. This disturbance will also bring another small chance of rain but don’t get your hopes up.

Long sleeves will be needed to start the new work week. Winds stay gusty but they’ll also switch back out of the south which will gradually warm us back up close to the 70s. Another potent cold front is slated (so far) for late Thursday, bringing another fall chill and chance of moisture late next week.