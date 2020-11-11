On Ronelle’s Radar: Fall-like weather dominates into the weekend

Now that the door has been opened to colder air that has been locked up north, you’ll need to grab a coat before heading out this morning. Most of our temperatures will start below freezing.

Winds are switching out of the south and a light southeasterly breeze today will help highs warm up into the 50s to low 60s, which is still cool but close to average for this time of year.

High pressure has taken hold behind our latest disturbance. This will keep skies mostly sunny.

Expect a quiet night with mostly clear skies. It’ll turn cold again with lows falling into the 20s to 30s.

We’ll have a similar day Thursday with fair skies and seasonable highs. The only difference is our winds will be stronger as they shift out of the north and a weak cold front blows in. There will be a few more clouds at times too.

Temperatures take a hit Friday only be a few degrees as more clouds build in with our next disturbance. A chance of rain works up from the south late in the day, mainly impacting Central and Eastern Kansas but portions of Southwest Kansas could clipped by a sprinkle or shower.

This chance of moisture doesn’t look too promising and won’t stick around too long, we’ll dry back out by Saturday afternoon. As skies turn bright again Saturday temperatures will rebound nicely and turn milder into the 60s.

Another strong wind shift by Sunday will cool us back down a few degrees. Temperatures will stay close to normal and also get close to the 70s out west next week. Skies will stay dry and sunny until further notice so quiet conditions will dominate.