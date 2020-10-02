On Ronelle’s Radar: Fall-like weekend, slim rain chance Saturday

Now that cooler air has settled into the area, jackets will be needed this morning for a chilly start. A Frost Advisory to the north remains in effect through 9am.

Once that expires we’ll warm nicely and temperatures turn pleasant during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny but a few clouds could track through the area at times.

Winds gradually turn breezy again but they’ll be out of the south which will help us warm through the 70s. A city or two to the west could sneak into the low 80s.

Winds will be a bit lighter after sundown. During the night, our next cold front will be on the approach from the north. Clouds will be on the increase across the area, turning skies partly cloudy. There will be some moisture with this front but it will be lacking.

There’s a small rain chance during the overnight first in North Central Kansas then a sprinkle or shower could be in South Central and Eastern Kansas by early Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s so early risers will want to keep that jacket close by, but any rain around tomorrow morning shouldn’t cause much of an issue.

Western Kansas will miss out on this chance. Most of the rain gets carried east so as we go through the day skies will dry and clear back out.

Another push of cooler air will keep highs in the 70s. Bright skies return by Sunday and will also start the new work week.

Highs warm into the 80s by Monday and stronger winds out of the south will keep this warmer trend going through the week. High pressure to the west will keep skies sunny and dry.