On Ronelle’s Radar: Few early raindrops Friday then a warmer weekend

As another impulse works through the area it’ll keep a shower or storm around through this morning. A few raindrops could linger into midday but the afternoon will be drier.

After another comfy start in the 60s with low humidity, we’ll warm back up into the 80s to 90s. Hotter temperatures will be found in Western Kansas.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a light breeze. Once we dry out there will be another slim chance of a shower or storm to the west in the evening. These should fizzle out by the overnight but a chance for a few raindrops will linger through the overnight.

A stronger storm will be possible farther north in Nebraska and a sliver of a Marginal Risk is placed in our Nebraska counties.

Lows will dip back down into the 60s.

If there are any raindrops around Friday night they could linger into early Saturday but it looks dry by late morning and through the afternoon.

Which will be a hotter afternoon with everyone warming up into the low to middle 90s.

Late in the day and by evening there could be a pop up shower or storm around, especially to the north and west. Most of this activity should fizzle out by the overnight with another chance of a few raindrops during the night through daybreak Sunday.

The end of the weekend looks dry and sunny with hotter highs in the middle to upper 90s. Even though high pressure to the west will keep a strong hand on the area we’ll still need to keep an eye on the evening, overnight, and early morning hours for a stray storm through the end of the weekend.

A ridge keeps building in from the west and southwest and this will keep us mostly sunny and steamy in the 90s through the upcoming work week. This ridge will gradually break down late next week before we see a decent chance of rain return closer to the start of September.