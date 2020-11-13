On Ronelle’s Radar: Few showers possible Friday night, windy Saturday

Everyone starts in the freezer this morning so coats will be a necessity. We’ll also start the day with another nice sunrise as high pressure holds strong and skies stay fair.

Our winds will switch back out of the south and they’ll be strong while getting up to 25 mph. They’ll also help us return to the 50s after a cold front came through yesterday.

Clouds will be on the increase as we go through the day, mainly south of I-70. This will signal our next system moving in. A chance of rain won’t move in until after dark but most of the area will miss out. A few showers will be possible southeast of the Turnpike. By the time we wake up early Saturday the rain will be gone.

South winds will be gusty overnight so lows won’t be as cold in the 30s to 40s but it’ll still be chilly.

Skies will clear west to east through Saturday. Another cold front will come through dry and winds will be strong ahead of and behind the front. Highs will be able rebound nicely into the 60s to 70s before cooler air spills into the area. However, winds will be a nuisance.

A High Wind Watch has been issued to the west where gusts could reach 50+ mph. With gusty winds and dry conditions, fire weather alerts have also started getting issued to the west so outdoor burning should be avoided at least over the next couple of days.

We’ll feel the effects of the front Sunday as highs fall into the 50s but then we’ll be on an upward trend beginning Monday and continuing through the upcoming work week. We’ll return to the 60s and 70s and skies will stay sunny and dry.