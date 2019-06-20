On Ronelle’s Radar: Few storms Thursday evening, sizzling start to summer

Storm tracker radar is pretty quiet this morning but a shower or storm is still possible in some of our northernmost counties through sunrise.

The rest of us will start the day with sunshine, light winds, and temperatures in the 60s. Good amounts of sunshine last into the afternoon which is when our southerly winds turn breezy. The humidity will definitely be noticeable thanks to this southerly flow. Highs will feel a lot more like summer as we heat up into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Late in the afternoon there’s a storm chance out west with a slightly greater risk of large hail and damaging winds in Northwestern Kansas. The threat of a tornado is low.

Late in the evening and during the overnight the chance of a few storms will shift to points along I-70 as they track east. Any leftover storms Friday morning will be found closer to Northeastern Kansas.

We’ll dry out the rest of the day but then heat up even more with area highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Friday is also the first day of summer. By Friday evening and during the night another storm chance will evolve with most storms being confined to Northern Kansas but a storm or two could still be found in Southern parts of the state.

Large hail and damaging winds will once again be the main strong/severe storm threats. Heavy rainfall could also be an issue. The rinse cycle continues late Saturday with a few strong to severe storms being possible.

We’ll cool back down into the 80s over the weekend and storm chances next week don’t look as good.