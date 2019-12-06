On Ronelle’s Radar: Friday chill, warming weekend

The system that brought us a few sprinkles and light rain showers has moved out. Now we’re left with stronger north winds and clouds. However, we’ll gradually see clouds and winds decrease through the day.

Temps will be chilly this morning in the 30s but we’ll feel the effects of a cold front even more during the afternoon with highs in the 40s. We’ll need to keep the coats on all day today.

Skies turn partly cloudy as high pressure builds back into the Plains. Skies clear out even more tonight and turn mostly clear. It’ll be a cold start to Saturday with lows dropping into the 20s but winds will switch out of the south leading to a warmer weekend.

Highs will reach the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday. More clouds move in Sunday ahead of our next disturbance.

A cold front Monday will bring a colder start to the new work week and drop highs down into the 40s and 30s. It’s still looking like there could be a wintry mix, rain/snow shower, or chilly rain around.

A slight chance will linger into a cold Tuesday too. Highs will start to rebound by the middle of the week but another chance of a rain/shower will move in by Thursday. We’ll need as much moisture as we can get, drought conditions aren’t getting any better.