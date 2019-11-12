On Ronelle’s Radar: Frigid start Tuesday morning

The snow and ice are gone but the arctic cold will linger through our Tuesday morning. Multiple record lows across the area are either in jeopardy or have already been broken.

Winds have backed off but temperatures in the low teens to single digits feel more like it’s below zero even with the slightest breeze. Skies are clear and we’ve got plenty of sunshine on the way today.

As the arctic air mass retreats to the east, it’ll still be chilly in the 30s to 40s in Central Kansas but at least it won’t be as bitter as how we started the work week. Highs farther west close to the Kansas/Colorado line will warm into the 50s.

Breezy southerly winds will also help with this gradual warm up. Strong south winds overnight will keep lows from falling lower than the 20s.

A few more clouds move in Wednesday as a disturbance moves through the Northern Plains. Most of Kansas stays dry but a sprinkle or light shower can’t be ruled out in extreme North Central and Northeastern Kansas.

The warm up continues with widespread highs in the 50s. Even though we’ll stay dry tomorrow a weak cold front will still push through and set us back a few degrees Thursday. The rest of the work week will still be warmer than how we started it and it’ll be dry.

The next chance of rain will be Sunday but it doesn’t look too good. Even though the weather will once again be in our favor for the weekend we could really use some moisture. Temps warm even more into the 60s early next week.