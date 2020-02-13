Live Now
On Ronelle’s Radar: Frigid Thursday before next warm up

The system that brought us accumulating snow has moved out but now a cold blast has taken its place. A cold front came through behind the snow and has unlocked the door to an arctic air mass.

The combination of morning temperatures in the teens and single digits and breezy winds has brought wind chills down below zero. Everyone will need to be bundle up and stay bundled up because Thursday will be the coldest day of the week.

It still wouldn’t be a bad idea for drivers to give themselves a few extra minutes because isolated slick spots can’t be ruled out due to some melting yesterday and the cold temperatures this morning. Most highs will stay below freezing in the 20s. A few communities in Western Kansas may be able to sneak into the 30s.

Some spotty, light snow showers will be possible to the northwest today. They’ll make it to some North Central Kansas counties into the afternoon but will start to fizzle out after that. Amounts will only get up to a trace to an inch and shouldn’t cause travel troubles.

The rest of us can just expect a mix of clouds and sun with drier conditions. Skies will be clearer tonight and temperatures will turn frigid again. Lows drop into the teens and single digits. Be ready for another bitter cold morning Friday.

Stronger southerly winds start to warm us back up. Friday’s highs reach the upper 30s to 40s with a little more sun. The warm up continues Saturday with highs in the 50s and possibly reaching the low 60s by Sunday. Weekend skies will be dry too.

Early next week you’ll notice clouds will start to build again and temperatures will gradually cool back down. A slight chance of rain/snow moves in Monday and Tuesday. There could still be a rain/snow shower west through the middle of the week and temperatures will remain cool in the 40s.

