On Ronelle’s Radar: Gorgeous start to February across Kansas

As a weak disturbance continues to track east a sprinkle or a flurry can’t be ruled out through sunrise, mainly east of Wichita. Most of the area will stay dry though.

It’s another cold start to the day but with a lot less fog, no need for extra drive time this morning. Clouds will be stubborn through the first half of the day in Central Kansas but we’ll see some clearing during the afternoon. There will be more sun in Western Kansas. Northwesterly winds will be breezy but thanks to more sun today we’ll still be able to turn warmer in the 40s to low 50s.

Winds will turn lighter after sundown and your Friday evening will be quiet. Skies keep clearing overnight and we’ll start early Saturday morning in the 20s.

The entire weekend will be beautiful. Saturday’s highs warm into the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine. Then we’ll warm up even more Sunday into the 60s to low 70s.

Conditions for the Big Game will be perfect for this time of year and it’ll be hard to tell Wichita’s and Miami’s weather apart.

This next warm surge won’t last long. A Monday cold front will switch gusty winds out of the north and bring highs down into the 30s to 50s.

Moisture behind the cold front will track into the area in the form of snow first. This starts by Monday evening in the northwest corner of the area. Snow spreads across Northern and Western Kansas during the night.

By Tuesday, snow mixed with rain at times will reach South Central Kansas and continue through the evening.

Highs will be at or below freezing. Conditions turn quiet again through the rest of the work week with a mix of clouds and sun and warming temperatures.