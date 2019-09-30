On Ronelle’s Radar: Gusty warmth before a front brings changes

It’ll be a warm and windy start to the work week with a small chance of rain but an approaching cold front will soon bring some big changes our way.

Outdoor burning is highly discouraged in Northwestern Kansas where a few of our counties are under a Fire Weather Warning. Strong south winds, drier air, and warm temps could cause any fires to quickly get out of control.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs well above normal in the 80s to low 90s.

We’ll need to watch Western Kansas and our Oklahoma and Nebraska counties later today for a storm or two. A strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out.

Rain and storm chances will increase for Northern and Western Kansas through the evening and tonight. This is when a Flash Flood Watch will go into effect for some of our northern counties.

The Wichita Metro won’t see any rain until Tuesday afternoon and evening as the cold front continues to advance east. It will cool us down too. Central Kansas will still be able to reach the 80s while Western Kansas highs only reach the 60s and 70s.

Widespread rain and storms will be likely through Tuesday night and Wednesday.

We’ll need to monitor the potential for a strong to severe storm. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Thursday doesn’t look as wet and it’ll still be fall-like with highs in the 60s and 70s. Storm chances continue into the weekend but another cold front will keep temps comfy.